Pablo Zabaleta to leave Manchester City after 9 years

Zabaleta has made 332 appearances for City since joining from Espanyol in 2008, and has become a fans' favorite.

By: AP | Manchester | Published:May 14, 2017 12:42 pm
Manchester City City said it hasn't made a decision on other players whose contracts are due to expire. (Source: Reuters)

Pablo Zabaleta will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after nine years at the English Premier League club.

City said on Saturday that the Argentina international, who is out of contract this summer, informed the club of his intention to leave.

City said it hasn’t made a decision on other players whose contracts are due to expire.

  1. No Comments.

