Pablo Zabaleta to join West Ham United on free transfer from Manchester City

West Ham United have signed Argentine full back Pablo Zabaleta for free from Manchester City. Zabaleta’s contract with City ends next month and he will officially joint West Ham on July 1. Zabaleta leaves City after making more than 300 appearances for the club over nine years. “This is an absolute pleasure to be part of West Ham United Football Club,” Zabaleta told the club website, “Sometimes a new challenge is all you need as a person and as a player. I thought my time at City was done.

Zabaleta was part of the squad that famously won the 2011/12 Premier League title beating Manchester United by goal difference on the final matchday of the league. It was the first time City won the Premier League title in its current form and the first top flight title for the club in nearly 44 years.

The 32-year-old said that he wanted to keep playing in the Premier League even after leaving Manchester City, thus making the decision to join West Ham. “As a player, I thought I wanted to keep playing in the Premier League..after being in this country for so long, this is a new challenge for me and I’m ready for it,” he said.

Zabaleta will compete with 23-year-old Sam Byram for the right-back spot in Slaven Bilic’s side. West Ham have had a dissapointing season in the Premier League. They were fighting against relegation for the better part of the year and finished 11th.

