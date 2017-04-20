P Kashyap, Harsheel Dani out of China Masters, India’s campaign ends

The tournament was Kashyap’s return to competitive badminton after recovering from a shoulder injury. (Source: PTI) The tournament was Kashyap’s return to competitive badminton after recovering from a shoulder injury. (Source: PTI)

India’s campaign at the China Masters Grand Prix Gold ended today after Parupalli Kashyap and Harsheel Dani bowed out in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the USD 150,000 event.

Glasgow Commonwealth Games champion shuttler Kashyap fought hard before going down 10-21 22-20 13-21 to former World No. 6 and third seed Qiao Bin of China in a contest that lasted an hour and 16 minutes at the Olympic Sports Center here.

Meanwhile, Dani lost 21-17 21-18 to another Chinese, Fleixiang Sun in 33 minutes.

The tournament was Kashyap’s return to competitive badminton after recovering from a shoulder injury. He had suffered the injury during the Premier Badminton League (PBL) in January.

India’s campaign in women’s singles has already ended with the ouster of Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli.

