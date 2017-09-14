Only in Express

Overweight Carlos Tevez dropped indefinitely at Shanghai Shenhua

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez is "overweight" and will not feature for Shanghai Shenhua until he gets fit, according to club's caretaker manager Wu Jingui.

Written by Reuters | Published:September 14, 2017 8:35 pm
carlos tevez, argentina football, chinese super league Earlier, Carlos Tevez flew to Buenos Aires this week for treatment on a muscle injury. (Source: File)
Tevez, 33, has recently returned to China following a two-week trip to Argentina to recover from a muscle injury. Wu also criticised midfielder Fredy Guarin’s fitness levels in an interview with South China Morning Post.

“I will not pick him right now. He’s (Tevez) not ready physically. He’s not fit to play,” Wu was quoted as saying. “He is overweight, along with Guarin. I have to take responsibility for the team and the players as well.

“If you are unable to do your utmost to play, there’s no point in picking you. I have coached lots of big stars, and my players are never picked on reputation.” Tevez has struggled for form in the Chinese Super League and has scored twice in 12 appearances.

“I had a talk with him (Tevez) today about tactics, but I won’t let him play for now, he isn’t physically ready,” Wu added.

Big-spending club Shenhua, currently placed 11th in the Super League, named Wu caretaker after Gus Poyet resigned on Monday.

