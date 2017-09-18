Only in Express

Ousmane Dembele travels to Finland to undergo tendon surgery

Ousmane Dembele has traveled to Finland to undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left thigh tendon. Barcelona said Monday the newly signed forward will undergo the procedure with a specialist on Tuesday.

By: AP | Published:September 18, 2017 5:55 pm
Ousmane Dembele, Ousmane Dembele injury, Ousmane Dembele Barcelona, Barcelona, sports news, football, Indian Express Dembele was making only his third appearance with Barcelona, which leads the Spanish league after four matches. (Source: AP)
He was photographed on a wheelchair as he made his way to the airport in the Catalan city on Monday.

Dembele was injured Saturday during Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league.

The club says the 20-year-old Frenchman is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

Barcelona signed Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could reach nearly 150 million euros ($180 million), the biggest ever in the history of the Catalan club.

Dembele replaced Neymar after the Brazil forward moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer worth more than 220 million euros ($262 million).

Dembele was making only his third appearance with Barcelona, which leads the Spanish league after four matches.

