Ousmane Dembele suffers hamstring injury in first Barcelona league start

Ousmane Dembele suffered a hamstring injury and was substituted in his first La Liga start for Barcelona during their clash with Getafe on Saturday. The French winger was taken off in the 29th minute for Gerard Deulofeu, with the scoreline goalless at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

By: Reuters | Published:September 17, 2017 2:10 am
Ousmane Dembele, La Liga, Ousmane Dembele injury, Barcelona, sports news, football, Indian Express Dembele, Barcelona’s record signing, had started against Juventus in the club’s 3-0 Champions League win on Tuesday. (Source: AP)
“Ousmane Dembele has a hamstring injury in his left leg, more tests are needed to find out the extent of the injury,” said Barcelona in a statement.

Dembele, Barcelona’s record signing, had started against Juventus in the club’s 3-0 Champions League win on Tuesday.

Reports in Spanish media suggested the 20-year-old would miss three weeks, which includes league fixtures against Eibar, Girona and Las Palmas, as well as a Champions League clash in Lisbon against Sporting.

Dembele became Barcelona’s record signing in August when the Catalans paid Borussia Dortmund a fee which could reach 147 million euros ($175.53 million) with add-ons, after Neymar departed for Paris Saint-Germain.

