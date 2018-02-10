  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Ousmane Dembele fit to play for Barcelona after month-long layoff

Ousmane Dembele is fit to play in Sunday's game against Getafe after Barcelona said the France forward has recovered from a leg injury.

By: AP | Published: February 10, 2018 11:51 pm
Ousmane Dembele, Ousmane Dembele news, Ousmane Dembele updates, Ousmane Dembele injury, Ousmane Dembele Barcelona, sports news, football, Indian Express Dembele hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in his left leg in a 4-2 win at Real Sociedad on Jan. 14.
Top News

Ousmane Dembele is fit to play in Sunday’s game against Getafe after Barcelona said the France forward has recovered from a leg injury.

Dembele hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in his left leg in a 4-2 win at Real Sociedad on Jan. 14.

Prior to that, Dembele was out for more than three months after rupturing a thigh tendon in his left leg on Sept. 16.

Dembele has been limited to just seven appearances for Barcelona since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could potentially reach nearly 150 million euros (around $180 million).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Talent is there, it’s about managing themselves, how to deal with pressure and expectations that will come as U-19 champions 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table