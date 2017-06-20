Our aim is to qualify for the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship, says Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine also said that the US tour will help the team ahead of their matches against Syria, Qatar and Turkmenistan. Stephen Constantine also said that the US tour will help the team ahead of their matches against Syria, Qatar and Turkmenistan.

Ahead of the AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers, the Indian team started with their first preparatory camp at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi, led by the National coach Stephen Constantine on Monday. Total 34 players have been selected for the camp which will continue till July 1. AIFF has also called for the US tour which according to Constantine will come in handy for the side.

Constantine has also called two players from the U-22 trials, who came through AIFF scouting network, led by the executive committee member Abhishek Yadav. India will face Syria, Turkmenistan and Qatar in Group C of AFC U-18 Championship qualifiers which will be played in Doha from July 19 to 23.

“Our aim is to qualify for the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship. The qualifiers are in a month’s time and hence, we can’t just sit back and ponder over,” Constantine said. “New Delhi is the ideal venue to get acclimatised to the current weather of Qatar. Our focus was on working in the similar conditions to Qatar,” he added.

Constantine also said that the US tour will help the team ahead of their matches against Syria, Qatar and Turkmenistan.

“We are scheduled to go on an exposure trip to California early next month. We’ll play three or possibly four competitive matches against some club age-group teams and senior teams which will definitely come handy before we face Qatar, Syria and Turkmenistan in the Qualifiers,” Constantine mentioned.

The list of players attending the camp is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Vishal Kaith, Sukhadev Shivaji Patil, Kamaljit Singh, Phurba Tempa Lechenpa.

DEFENDERS: Nishu Kumar, Lalramchullova, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Sairuatkima, Lalruatthara, Nitesh Deepak Aswani, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

MIDFIELDERS: Nikhil Chandrashekhar Poojary, Raynier Raymond Fernandes, Isaac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak, Germanpreet Singh, Vinit Rai, Mawihmingthanga, Asharudeen Pulparamban, Saurabh Das, Enestar Malngiang, Robinson Singh Khumukcham, Vignesh Dakshina Murthy, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

FORWARDS: Hitesh Sharma, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Anto Xavier, Alen Deory, Manvir Singh, Azharuddin Mullick.

