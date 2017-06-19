Oscar triggers mass brawl in Chinese Super League match, watch video

Former Chelsea player Oscar sparked a bench-clearing tussle in the Chinese Super League game between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F on Sunday. (Source: AP) Former Chelsea player Oscar sparked a bench-clearing tussle in the Chinese Super League game between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar became the cause of a mass brawl in a Chinese Super League match between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F on Sunday.

Both the teams clashed against each other after what looked like a deliberate attempt by Oscar to fire the ball at two of his opponents. The incident triggered Guangzhou players to react after which Chen Zhizhao rushed towards the Brazilian International in anger.

Oscar fell to the ground after which a fight between the two teams broke out as the coaching staff, players as well as substitutes charged against each other in an aggressive fight that went on for a few minutes.

Both the teams sacrificed a player each – Li Tixiang and Shanghai’s Fu Huan – as the referee sent them off after the brawl which happened a few minutes before half-time.

Oscar denied targeting the opponent player or disrespecting them. “Disrespect the opponent? It is not true. I am a very dedicated player and respect sportsmanship,” Sina Sports website quoted him as saying.

The club also released an official statement saying that they were sorry for what happened at the field. “We are sorry about the infringements during the game and hope the players can adjust their attitude and prepare for the following game.”

