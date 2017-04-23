Oorja CAPF U-19 football talent hunt to begin on May 1

Sushil Kumar shares a light moment with Mary Kom and Bhaichung Bhutia in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo) Sushil Kumar shares a light moment with Mary Kom and Bhaichung Bhutia in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo)

In the run up to the FIFA U-17 World Cup, slated for October this year, the Central Armed Police Forces have announced the launch of a nation-wide U-19 tournament promote the sport. According to the organisers, close to 12,500 youth will be involved in the ‘Orja CAPF U-19 Football Talent Hunt Tournament’ which will be organised in three phases, beginning May 1.

On Saturday, the logo and mascot, Gabru, was unveiled before CAPF personnel, select former and current sportspersons in the Capital by home minister Rajnath Singh. Union minister of state, home affairs, Kiren Rijiju and sports minister Vijay Goel were also present for the event.

The three-month tournament, which carries a prize money of Rs 20 lakh, will feature about 1,200 matches and culminate with the final on 25th July in Delhi. Former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, five-time World Champion Mary Kom, Olympic double medallist Sushil Singh, Kapil Dev , also the brand ambassador of the tournament and former India footballer IM Vijayan were among the members from the sporting fraternity. The Delhi weather threatened to play spoilsport with a strong dust storm just hours before the event. But it settled just in time as the proceeding went on smoothly.

A mini-football game was played on an an artificial turf set up near the stage. The chief guest, Rajnath Singh, too kicked a few balls, most of them skyward though before addressing the gathering. He underlined the fact that football is among the most popular sports on the globe and felt ‘Oorja’ would be a precursor to the much-awaited U-17 World Cup.

“India has done well in individual sports recently and now is the time we do well in sports like football. We need football reach all the corners of India,” he said. Kapil Dev echoed his views as he vowed to wear the cap with the Oorja logo from now on and until the World Cup. Former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia was all praise for the initiative and felt the organisers, in the coming years, should include lower age-groups as well. The Sikkimese, also an AIFF adviser, believes the football body is leaving no stones unturned preparing for the world event.

“This time no one can raise a finger on AIFF. We have done all the preparations really well. Has done fantastic. Last two years the boys have been kept together. They have got the best of the facilities and training,” Bhutia said. The U-17 team is on an exposure and preparatory trip in Europe. They are bound to face junior squads of clubs like PSG.

