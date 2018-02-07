Only Harry Kane can answer questions on Tottenham future: Mauricio Pochettino

Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Reuters) Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Reuters)

Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham Hotspur but only the England striker himself can answer questions regarding his long-term commitment to the Premier League club, manager Mauricio Pochettino said. Kane has excelled at his boyhood club in recent seasons and scored his 100th Premier League goal in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday, but the forward has made it clear that winning trophies was his priority.

The 24-year-old signed a deal to remain at Tottenham until 2022 but former England international team mate Wayne Rooney told Sky Sports on Monday that Kane could contemplate his future if fifth-placed Tottenham do not start winning trophies. Asked about Kane’s long-term future, Pochettino said: “That is a question for him, not me. Of course, he wants to score goals and win titles but I cannot say anything more about this.”

Kane has attracted interest from major European clubs in recent seasons, with Real Madrid’s former president Ramon Calderon stating in October that he expected the Spanish club to try to sign the forward. “He is so happy here and he loves Tottenham but this is a personal question, regarding what he thinks and how he feels. I cannot answer for him,” Pochettino added.

Meanwhile, Pochettino said that the increasing scrutiny of refereeing decisions, including through the use of the video assistant referee (VAR), was not helping the game. Tottenham were awarded two penalties including one in the 95th minute of their draw at Liverpool, while midfielder Dele Alli was booked for simulation.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp fumed at the penalty decisions while Pochettino was much more positive about referee Jon Moss and his assistants. “Now we are so focused on minimal details. I am worried. It’s a sport that we love, a passionate sport that people love to watch around the world,” the Argentine added.

“We will be pushing that sport into a very rigid structure with VAR, with being focused too much on the small actions like this,” he added.

Tottenham host north London rivals Arsenal in a league match at Wembley on Saturday.

