One dead as fans clash in Rio de Janeiro ahead of Botafogo-Flamengo football match

A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday’s Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.

The reports identified the fan as 28-year-old Diego Silva dos Santos, who was killed near the Engenhao stadium, the venue for the athletic events at the 2016 Olympic Games.

The clashes took place before the Rio de Janeiro state championship game that Flamengo won 2-1. Police eventually brought the violence under control with rubber bullets and tear gas.

“The Municipal Health Secretariat informs that eight men were taken to the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital as victims of the violence or gunshots in clashes near the Engenhao,” the Secretariat said in a statement quoted on the UOL news site and reported by other Brazilian media outlets.

“Of these, one died, four were released and three are still being attended to, one of whom is in a serious condition.”

Neither the Secretariat nor local police could be reached for confirmation on Sunday night.