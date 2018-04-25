One arrest as violence breaks out before Liverpool vs Roma game, says local police

The BBC reported that a group of Roma supporters attacked Liverpool fans using belts. (Source: AP) The BBC reported that a group of Roma supporters attacked Liverpool fans using belts. (Source: AP)

Police said on Tuesday they made one arrest amid violent scenes before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final, first leg game against Italian side AS Roma at Anfield which led to one person being taken to hospital with injuries.

Television images from the BBC showed groups of youths fighting outside the stadium before the game, with one person seen lying in the street receiving attention while fighting continued. One male was filmed carrying a hammer.

We can confirm a man has been arrested following an assault near to the Albert public house earlier this evening. He has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives. The 53-year-old victim is currently being treated for his injuries. — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) April 24, 2018

“We can confirm a man has been arrested following an assault near to the Albert public house earlier this evening,” said a statement from Merseyside Police on Twitter.

“He has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives. The 53-year-old victim is currently being treated for his injuries.”

Earlier, police said they were investigating “a serious assault of a man” outside the Albert pub at about 7.35pm, 10 minutes before the game, which Liverpool won 5-2, kicked off.

The BBC reported that a group of Roma supporters attacked Liverpool fans using belts.

There were also violent scenes before Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final game against Manchester City at Anfield earlier this month, when the home supporters attacked the visiting team’s bus with bottles, cans and flares which resulted in the Merseyside club being charged by UEFA.

