Nottingham Forest defender who scored brace against Arsenal gets dog named ‘Gunner’

Nottingham Forest’s American defender Eric Lichaj, whose goals helped send holders Arsenal crashing out of the FA Cup on Sunday, has got himself a dog and called it ‘Gunner’.

The campaign to get the 29-year-old a dog, which his wife Kathryn had agreed to only if he scored a hat-trick this season, went viral after Lichaj scored twice in the second tier club’s 4-2 victory.

He might have added a third had he been allowed to take one of Forest’s two penalties.

Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family…. Gunner. Thank you everyone for for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog pic.twitter.com/SoTKiYiVMR — Eric Lichaj (@EricLichaj) January 9, 2018

A social media campaign using the hashtag #GetEricADog took off after the game with fans and team mates bombarding Lichaj’s wife with dog pictures and memes in the hope of getting her to relent.

The player finally posted a picture on Twitter on Tuesday of himself with a French bulldog and the caption “Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family… Gunner”.

A clear case of “Pup for the Cup”, as one tabloid newspaper headline put it.

