Not too convinced with Alvaro Morata over Diego Costa at Chelsea, says Michael Owen

Premier League legend Michael Owen raised a doubt whether Alvaro Morata is as good as the one he replaced – Diego Costa. Premier League champions bought the Spaniard from Spanish giants Real Madrid in a £58 million signing.

Owen told mirror.co.uk,”I have question marks over Morata, he did well in Italy but he was never a starter at Real Madrid. He scored goals off the bench, but I’ve played for them and you’re always going to score in that team given Real score four or five most weeks and you’ve always got the ball unless you’re against Barcelona.”

“There’s no doubt he’s a decent player, but he’s never played in the Premier League before which could be a factor in how well he does.”

In 14 appearances for the Spanish Champions, Morata scored 15 goals, gaining limelight.

On the latest transfers that took place this season, Owen said, “The strikers have certainly made the headlines on top of all the spending that’s been going on. I think Arsenal are stronger with the signing of Alexandre Lacazette, United are probably stronger with Romelu Lukaku coming in but Morata over Costa at Chelsea? Thats’s the big question for me and I’m not too convinced.”

