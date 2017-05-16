Not ruling out retirement at the end of the season, says Chelsea’s John Terry

John Terry opened the scoring in the 4-3 win over Watford on Monday night. (Source: Reuters) John Terry opened the scoring in the 4-3 win over Watford on Monday night. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea captain John Terry said that he is mulling over retirement after their last game of the season on Sunday.

Terry, who made his eight appearance this season, opened the scoring line against Watford on Monday, beating them 4-3.

After the match, Terry was reported by the media saying that Sunday might be his last match. “I know I said I wanted to play regular football, but I have not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring.”

The 36-year-old however said that he has not taken the final decision yet and is evaluating his options. “It depends if the right offer comes… but I haven’t made any decisions yet and I am just evaluating my options.”

Terry has been on the bench for most of Chelsea’s title winning campaign. He said that he did not want to be someone blocking a younger player’s progress. “I never wanted to be that player just hanging about that people can’t wait to get rid of or stopping the progress of a younger player coming through.”

Terry joined Chelsea when he was only 14 and has appeared for the English club more than 700 times. He gave credit to Antonio Conte saying that the manager has been helping him with the transition from a regularly playing member of the squad.

“He (Conte) has been brilliant with me. Leaving me out of the side was probably a tough decision, but… the honesty, the respect and the communication has been fantastic. As a player that’s all you want,” he said.

“The transition for me being on the bench and seeing it from a different aspect this year has served me well and will do if I go into management in the future.”

