Not overconfident, will take one game at a time, says Jackichand Singh

Jackichand Singh said star player Sunil Chettri was passionate about playing for the nation and he gives off-field tips. (Source: File) Jackichand Singh said star player Sunil Chettri was passionate about playing for the nation and he gives off-field tips. (Source: File)

Indian football team winger Jackichand Singh on Thursday said that his side were not over confident and will take one game at a time in the Tri-Nation Series beginning here on Saturday.

India play against Mauritius on August 19 before taking on St Kitts and Nevis on August 24 in the tournament seen as a part of the preparation for the Asian AFC Cup qualifier game against Macau on September 5.

“We need to take a little pressure. We are becoming a better and consistent team day by day. We are not over confident but we are taking one match at a time,” Singh told reporters here ahead of the team’s training session here.

India coach Stephen Constantine has given young players chance whenever the team plays, and so Singh feels that players are competing with each other but not openly.

“Each player wants to keep their place in the starting XI. We do compete with each other, but we can’t do that openly. We know if we work hard and perform at training, we’ll be selected,” he added.

Asserting that the team was performing well, Singh gave the credit to the coach. “The team is performing well. What has changed it is because of the coach and trainers. The players work together all the time and I think that’s why we are becoming stronger. GPS has also helped us,” said the Manipuri player.

Singh said the coach has shown them videos of their opponents Mauritius and St Kitts and Nevis. “The coach has shown us some (videos) but not a lot. We go by what the coach tells us to do,” the India player added.

He said that younger players like Jerry (Lalrinzuala) and Udanta (Singh) were doing well and they ask seniors for tips, who told them how it’s different between playing for club and national team.

Singh also said star player Sunil Chettri was passionate about playing for the nation and he gives off-field tips. “The team combination is good and coaches, doctors and trainers are working hard so it’s good for the team,” he signed off.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App