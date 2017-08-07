Not in favour of Manchester United being a part of Champions League, says Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has lashed out at Manchester United for being able to participate in the UEFA Champions League in the coming season despite not finishing in the top four of the Premier League table.

Wenger on Sunday said that he was completely against it, even though the Red Devils won the Europa League after beating Ajax. The Gunners, however, failed to qualify for the European tournament as they finished the domestic season on fifth position.

Wenger said, “I was always against it. Because apart from Man United, who did win the Europa League, all the years before it was always a team who was kicked out of the Champions League by having been kicked out of it before.”

“You cannot go into the season and think that [you will get into the Champions League by winning the Europa League].”

The French manager further added, “I always was not in favour of that, because I think at some stage it can influence on the championship. If a team is in April in a position where they have more chance to win the Europa League they can let some games go in the championship, and not completely focus on that, on the regularity of the competition.”

