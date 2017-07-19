Not committing to Arsenal sooner created a climate of insecurity, says Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger said that he might have made a mistake by not committing earlier. (Source: Reuters) Arsene Wenger said that he might have made a mistake by not committing earlier. (Source: Reuters)

Arsene Wenger has confessed that he might have made a mistake by not committing early. Before signing a further two-year contract, there was a lot of speculation over his future with the Gunners.

There was growing anger from the fans demanding his exit from the club, where he has spent 20 years. He said “For me it will be a change because it was a bit eternal, a repetition of the press conferences about that. Maybe I made a mistake and allowed that to happen because I didn’t commit early enough.”

“It was a bit of a handicap because it created a climate of insecurity and a lack of clarity about my person that maybe did not help at some stage.

Focusing ahead, Wenger said, “I believe everyone is focused on the new season and giving absolutely the best, so overall that is what we want as we go into it. We basically had three seasons last year: the first part was very positive, the second part was very negative, and the third part was very positive.

“I believe it is important that we analyse well what happened to us, and where we can improve – and then transfer the optimistic final part of the season into the new campaign and start in a very strong way.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd