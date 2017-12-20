NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC, Live ISL score: NorthEast 0-0 Mumbai

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC, Live ISL score: Mumbai City FC take on NorthEast United in Guwahati. (Source: ISL) NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC, Live ISL score: Mumbai City FC take on NorthEast United in Guwahati. (Source: ISL)

NorthEast United host Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League on Wednesday. NorthEast started their season on a positive note, beating Delhi Dynamos 2-0 in the latter’s own home ground. But then they tasted defeat at home themselves when Bengaluru FC visited them and dished out a 1-0 defeat. This was followed by another defeat to Kerala Blasters and that was also the Blasters’ first win of the season. Mumbai City themselves have not set the league on fire with their form and are guilty of handing a first win of the season to defending champions ATK. NorthEast have played a game lesser than Mumbai which means that a win here would help them achieve a significant leap in the standings.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC, Live ISL 2017/18 score:

NorthEast United FC| Head Coach: Joao Carlos Pires de Deus, Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Chabhal, Ravi Kumar, Rehenesh, Defenders: Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Jose Julio Goncalves, Keisham Reagan Singh, Mamadu Samba Candé, Martin Diaz, Nirmal Chettri, Robert Lalthlamuana, Midfielders: Adilson Goiano, Halicharan Narzary, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalrindika Ralte, Malemngamba Meitei Kshetrimayum, Marcio de Souza Gregório Júnior, Odair Junior lopes Fortes, Rowllin Borges, Seiminlen Doungel, Sushil Meitei Ahongshangbam, Forwards: Danilo Lopes Cezario, Luis Alfonso Páez Restrepo

Mumbai City FC| Head Coach: Alexandre Guimaraes, Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Arindam Bhattacharja, Kunal Shantaram Sawant, Defenders: Aiborlang Khongjee, Biswajit Saha, Davinder Singh, Gerson Fraga Vieira, Lalchhawnkima, Lucian Goian, Marcio Nascimento Rozario, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Raju Eknath Gaikwad, Midfielders: Abinash Ruidas, Achille Emana Edzimbi, Dom Sahil Krishe De Noronha E Tavora, Everton Leandro Dos Santos Pinto, Leonardo Fabricio Soares Da Costa, Rakesh Oram, Sanju Pradhan, Sehnaj Singh, Thiago Nascimento Dos Santos, Zakeer Mundampara, Forwards: Balwant Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Rafael Jorda Ruiz De Assin

