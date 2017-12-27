Nongdamba Naorem dribbles past 5 defenders, scores wondergoal in Indian Arrows’ 3-0 win

Nongdamba Naorem’s goal was the highlight of Arrows’ 3-0 win over Shillong. (Source: File) Nongdamba Naorem’s goal was the highlight of Arrows’ 3-0 win over Shillong. (Source: File)

It was a similar move, initiated roughly around the same time and from the exact position. Back then, Nongdamba Naorem was too shy to take a shot at goal. On Tuesday, mature and bold, he took his chance. And scored.

At the under-17 World Cup, Naorem’s flashy footwork that caught three USA defenders, including PSG starlet Tim Weah, flat-footed was one of the high points of India’s otherwise underwhelming campaign. He tried again in the second match against Colombia. But on both occasions, his dribbling skills in front of nearly 50,000 fans did not result in a goal.

The Ambedkar Stadium isn’t half as big as the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and there were barely 500 spectators to watch India’s under-17 World Cup players, most of them now playing for Indian Arrows, take on Shillong Lajong in an I-League match. In front of the empty stands, though, Naorem turned on his magic.

With less than five minutes remaining, Arrows were leading by a goal and Lajong were a man down. Naorem, brought on as a 75th-minute substitute by Arrows’ stand-in coach Floyd Pinto, picked up a loose ball just outside the Lajong box on the left before dribbling past five defenders and eventually beating the goalkeeper to score what is an early contender for goal of the tournament.

“I love to dribble. So I dribbled and got past a couple of (Lajong) defenders and then suddenly I realised that I can score the goal. I cannot believe that I have scored that goal,” Naorem said after the match.

Asked if he tried to dribble most of the time during training also, he said, “I almost scored during the FIFA U-17 World Cup against USA and Colombia. At that time, I could not score. But I am more confident now. (Coach) Luis Norton de Matos told me that when I get the ball I should not just dribble but should also try to get a penalty or try to shoot the ball.,” he said. The solo run was the highlight of Arrows’ 3-0 win over Lajong in a match where they toyed with their opponents with an overwhelming possession and show of sleek passing en route notching up their second win of the league.

Youngest scorer

Apart from Naorem’s 86th minute strike, Jitendra Singh (19th minute) and Rahul Kannoly (90+1) scored a goal each to help Arrows bounce back from their three successive losses. Jitendra also became the youngest ever goal-scorer in the I-League at 16 years, 6 months and 13 days. The previous youngest was Baoringdao Bodo who was 17 years, 3 months and 18 days old when he scored for Minerva Punjab against Mumbai FC in February this year.

This was Arrows’ second win in five matches and they are now at sixth spot with six points. After beginning their campaign with a 3-0 win over Chennai City FC, they slumped to three successive losses — 0-2 and 0-1 against Minerva Punjab and 0-2 against Gokulam Kerala — before today’s win. Lajong now occupy fourth spot with 10 points from seven matches — three wins, one draw and three losses.

