Only in Express

No surprise in Italy squad for crucial World Cup qualifier in Spain

Roberto Gagliardini was surprisingly left out of the Italy squad named while Mattia Perin makes a return for the first time in nearly a year for the World Cup qualifying showdown in Spain.

By: AP | Milan | Published:August 27, 2017 1:00 pm
Mattia Perin will likely be behind Gianluigi Buffon and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order. REUTERS
Top News

There were no surprises in the 25-man Italy squad announced on Saturday for World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Israel.

Goalkeeper Mattia Perin returns to the squad for the first time in nearly a year, after injuring his knee in January.

The Genoa shotstopper will likely be behind Italy and Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order.

The high-profile match against Spain in Madrid on Sept. 2 will help decide the teams’ qualifying fate for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The teams are tied for the Group G lead after six matches. Only the group winner automatically qualifies. The runner-up will have to go through a playoff.

Italy has not lost in its previous 56 qualifying matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 26, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 48 -->
24
Zone A - Match 48
FT
26
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba (26-24)
Aug 27, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 49 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 49
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 50

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 