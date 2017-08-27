No surprise in Italy squad for crucial World Cup qualifier in Spain

Mattia Perin will likely be behind Gianluigi Buffon and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order. REUTERS Mattia Perin will likely be behind Gianluigi Buffon and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order. REUTERS

There were no surprises in the 25-man Italy squad announced on Saturday for World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Israel.

Goalkeeper Mattia Perin returns to the squad for the first time in nearly a year, after injuring his knee in January.

The Genoa shotstopper will likely be behind Italy and Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order.

The high-profile match against Spain in Madrid on Sept. 2 will help decide the teams’ qualifying fate for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The teams are tied for the Group G lead after six matches. Only the group winner automatically qualifies. The runner-up will have to go through a playoff.

Italy has not lost in its previous 56 qualifying matches.

