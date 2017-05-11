No room for complacency against relegated Sunderland, says Swansea City manager Paul Clement

Paul Clement’s side sits just one place and one point above the relegation zone. (Source: Reuters) Paul Clement’s side sits just one place and one point above the relegation zone. (Source: Reuters)

Manager Paul Clement on Thursday promised his relegation-threatened Swansea City side will not be complacent when they face bottom-of-the-league Sunderland on Saturday.

David Moyes’ Sunderland have already been relegated from the Premier League having won just six games all season, but stunned Hull City last weekend with an unexpected victory that hauled The Tigers into the drop zone.

“They (Sunderland) stopped Hull getting valuable points and also it shows us they’re still working hard,” Clement told a news conference.

“It’s Sunderland’s last game of the season at the Stadium of Light and maybe it’s the last game for some players there.”

Swansea sit just one place and one point above the relegation zone. Clement said he expected to face a determined Sunderland.

“They’ve got a good manager who is competitive and they’re going to want to finish off strongly, so mentally we’re prepared for a very tough, tough game,” he said.

Clement confirmed full back Angel Rangel has resumed training after recovering from a metatarsal fracture, while winger Wayne Routledge could be available for the game having missed the last four with a hernia problem.

“Medically, they’re fine. It’s just a matter now of whether they’ve got enough conditioning into them and that final bit of fitness for the last two games,” Clement added.

“It’s possible (Routledge could play). He’s trained the last couple of days and we’ve one more session going into the game against Sunderland. We’ll make a decision tomorrow.”

The Welsh club announced it will cover the tickets for all the 3,000 supporters travelling to the Stadium of Light and provide food and beverage vouchers too.

A win at Sunderland could guarantee top-flight status for Swansea if 18th-placed Hull lose at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

