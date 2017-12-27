No return in sight for Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno, says Jurgen Klopp

Best of 2017
By: Reuters | Published: December 27, 2017 11:33 am
Jordan Henderson and defender Alberto Moreno will miss at least two more Premier League matches due to injury.
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Alberto Moreno will miss at least two more Premier League matches due to injury and manager Juergen Klopp has “no idea” when either player will be fit to return.

Captain Henderson picked up a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal last Friday while Moreno has been sidelined due to an ankle problem since the club’s Champions League win over Spartak Moscow earlier this month.

“Length of time (on their returns), actually I have no idea to be honest … Both are out for the next two games for sure,” Klopp told reporters after Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Swansea City.

“On Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, they have no chance, then we have to see again.” Liverpool, who are fourth, host Leicester on Saturday before travelling to Burnley on Monday.

