No offer received for Cristiano Ronaldo, says Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez denied receiving any interest parties for star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a shock announcement last week that he wishes to leave the Spanish giants.

In an interview after being re-elected as the club’s president, Perez said that neither has he received an offer for the Portugal captain nor has he received it for any other player. “No one has sent us an offer for either Cristiano or anyone else,” Perez said. “Ronaldo is a lot more powerful and more important than all of us who are here,” he said.

The rumours were sparked last week after Ronaldo was accused of a 14.7 million euro tax evasion through a ‘business structure.’ According to reports in the Spanish media, Ronaldo had told his teammates that he wants to leave Real Madrid, which won the La Liga title this season under Zinedine Zidane after five years and also retained the Champions League title.

Other than United, Paris St Germain and Chelsea have also been reported to have shown interest in the 32-year-old football legend.

Alvaro Morata has been in the news in the recent past for garnering interest of Manchester United. However, Perez claimed that he had not been told by the 24-year-old that he wants to go. “No one at the club wants Morata to leave, and I have not heard him saying he wants to go,” he said.

