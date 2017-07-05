No consensus in I-League-Foreign players’ quota issue, matter passed on to AIFF

AIFF has been told by five clubs that they don’t support the decision of introducing eight foreigners in the 2017-18 I-League season. (Source: Twitter) AIFF has been told by five clubs that they don’t support the decision of introducing eight foreigners in the 2017-18 I-League season. (Source: Twitter)

The proposal to increase the number of foreigners from five to eight in I-League did not turn in the favour of the league committee as they are left with no choice but to push the matter to AIFF’s executive committee for a final decision. AIFF has been told by five clubs that they don’t support the decision of introducing eight foreigners in the 2017-18 I-League season. These five clubs, including All India Football Federation vice-president Larsing Ming Sawyan’s Shillong Lajong FC and champions Aizawl FC are in support of having five foreign players from the starting XI. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal supported the idea of introducing more foreigners as they thought they would lose their key players to the ISL.

“Relating to diverse views on a number of foreign players to be playing in the League, the committee decided the matter should be referred to the AIFF executive committee for a final decision as it falls under the purview of the AIFF executive committee,” the apex body said in a statement on Wednesday.

During last week’s I-League clubs meetings, it was recommended to allow five foreign players in a game, including one Asian player. In the current scenario, the I-League carries a policy of having maximum four foreign players, one of whom must be from an Asian country.

Apart from the foreign players issue, the committee is also considering on the proposal from different PSUs of organising an Institutional/Corporate League for the PSUs and corporates, which will start from 2017-18 season and unanimously agreed on the proposal to conduct the league under AIFF’s backing, subject to all expenses being borne by the participating teams.

A decision was made that after reviewing the calendar of the SAFF Championships, which will be held in Bangladesh in 2018 and discussions with Football Sports Development, ISL organisers, the format and timing of the proposed Super Cup would be finalised.

The allocation of funds to I-League clubs have also been approved by the committee, including a travel subsidy of Rs 50 lakhs per club and a special subsidy of Rs 20 lakhs per club.

AIFF will borne a central marketing expenditure of Rs 1 crore, subject to the clubs submitting their marketing plan to the sport’s parent body before AIFF placing the central marketing expenditure to the finance committee.

To oversee the operation, marketing and promotion of the I-League 2017-18, a task force was also formed.

