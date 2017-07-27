No better man to lead our club: John Terry on new Chelsea captain Gary Cahill

John Terry and Gary Cahill. (Source: Twitter) John Terry and Gary Cahill. (Source: Twitter)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry was all praise for the new skipper Gary Cahill after passing on the captaincy band to him. The 36-year old posted a picture of the two of them from his official Instagram account calling him an ‘unbelievable player.’

Terry, who will now play for Aston Villa after a successful completion of free transfer, joked that Cahill might need a bigger armband. He wrote in the Instagram post, “Congratulations skip @garyjcahill, @82garrygrey you might need to order a bigger size armband for the big mans arms. Unbelievable player @garyjcahill and no better man to lead our club @chelseafc to more success just like you did last season.”

The new captain said in an interview on Wednesday that Terry will be the first person he would call when and if he faces a difficulty. “Wherever I’ve been I’ve looked at that role [of captain] and what certain players do. When I was growing up I would always watch the more experienced players to see what they were doing and why they were doing it.

“There is no better example of that than John and I was lucky to play under his captaincy for a number of years. If I get in any sticky situations I’m sure he is one of the first people I will be on the phone to, but I doubt he’ll mind that.

Cahill acted as the captain for most of the last season as Terry did not feature in the regular XI. The Blues finished the season as Premier League champions with a seven point lead to trailing Tottenham.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd