Neymar’s ground-breaking 222m Euros deal has Twitterati in a tizzy

Brazil forward Neymar has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in world-record deal. PSG in a statement said "his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasizes more than ever the club's aims to rise to the top of world football.''

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 4, 2017 1:52 am
Neymar, Neymar transfer, Barcelona, PSG, sports news, football, Indian Express PSG in a statement said “his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasizes more than ever the club’s aims to rise to the top of world football.” (Source: AP)
Brazil forward Neymar has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in world-record deal. PSG in a statement said “his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasizes more than ever the club’s aims to rise to the top of world football.” Earlier, Barcelona said in a statement on their website that his legal representatives “visited in person the club’s offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player’s name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties.”

Here’s how social media has to say after world-record transfer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

