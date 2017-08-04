Neymar’s ground-breaking 222m Euros deal has Twitterati in a tizzy

PSG in a statement said “his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasizes more than ever the club’s aims to rise to the top of world football.” (Source: AP) PSG in a statement said “his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasizes more than ever the club’s aims to rise to the top of world football.” (Source: AP)

Brazil forward Neymar has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in world-record deal. PSG in a statement said “his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasizes more than ever the club’s aims to rise to the top of world football.” Earlier, Barcelona said in a statement on their website that his legal representatives “visited in person the club’s offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player’s name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties.”

Here’s how social media has to say after world-record transfer.

Neymar on joining PSG: “Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious” @AP_Sports pic.twitter.com/nLj8ds9hor — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) 3 August 2017

Begs the question also if #Neymar is worth €222m, how much is this fella worth… pic.twitter.com/eIP8bRWXk0 — Fr Dougal McGuire (@DougalMacGuire) 3 August 2017

Quick 10k💰 Neymar leaving giveaway. RT and Follow for a chance to win pic.twitter.com/t2Xfr4KNyq — Zack Rose 🚀 (@ffsZack) 3 August 2017

When Eden sees the Neymar Vs Hazard polls on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/zvIxSEDCYs — T (@HazardFlicks) 3 August 2017

Well then this is a tad awkward….. #Neymar pic.twitter.com/IxTBOQVKog — JJ (@jamesjjordan) 3 August 2017

Neymar: “I felt like it’s time to leave, I’m 25 years old who wants new challenges, but Barcelona will always be in my heart.” #NeymarPSG pic.twitter.com/J2V0zG3KLh — njrstats (@njrstats) 3 August 2017

Signing contract in a suit?

Well Neymar is Neymar. pic.twitter.com/GRIu3us8NI — Osama (@stfuosama) 3 August 2017

Neymar’s been announced at PSG pic.twitter.com/rNWU3Yb5zo — Ben Roberts (@benroberts_6) 3 August 2017

Most Expensive ⚽️ Signings Ever: 💰 Neymar – £197m

💰 Pogba – £89m

💰 Bale – £85m

💰 Ronaldo – £80m

💰 Higuain – £75m

💰 Lukaku – £75m Insane 😳💸 pic.twitter.com/9IqHwQJqyu — Sasidhar Reddy (@SasidharReddy_B) 3 August 2017

Sad Barcelona fans watching Neymar walk out the door pic.twitter.com/FBME4yXWIf — Jordan (@ZeusLFC) 3 August 2017

Every Dad that flogged their boy for Playing football rn after hearing Neymar’s transfer details pic.twitter.com/jowsDeVohp — LAGOS KOPA (@KingArinze) 3 August 2017

Thank you Neymar Jr, thank you for the moments of happiness and joy… http://t.co/PVs7NsVWWJ — lil boat (@monhe4) 3 August 2017

if neymar gets 420 or 440 over the next 5 years @Cristiano must get like 6 700 if he leaves madrid — Giannobile🇮🇹 (@giannobile1) 3 August 2017

Neymar Jr – “The challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. — Enock kobina Essel (@firminorob39) 3 August 2017

Neymar to PSG is like McDonald’s sponsoring Burger King — 22 (@Bissher) 3 August 2017

So Neymar has just moved to PSG for a fee of €186,369,000. WOW. And we were laughing at Pogba’s fee. pic.twitter.com/DrMfyjqqjw — Tom Wakeman (@TomWakeman10) 3 August 2017

i ain’t even trippin’, Neymar gotta eat man — Ganda-Ganda® (@GrootmanPaul) 3 August 2017

29 years ago to the day that Cottee signed for the Blues for 2.2million, Neymar is bought for 100 times more #everton #theworldsgonemad — Justin Campbell (@jnc71) 3 August 2017

Jesus… £200m. 😲 Imagine if Neymar gets injured. 🙈 — Daniel Stone (@DanStone08) 3 August 2017

Pogba’s reaction to the transfer of Neymar like… pic.twitter.com/qIKskJUWtB — Pedro (@OxladeEsque) 3 August 2017

I was alive when Neymar Jnr signed for PSG for a massive fee of €222m. Waaaaat 😎😎😎#CraziestFootballStuff #TheMoNeyMaRn pic.twitter.com/d9bmzQitiJ — Prince Charles (@CharleyMufasa) 3 August 2017

With such transfer fee, wage and other pecks, Neymar is nt allowed to have a single bad game. He must score at least a brace every damn game — Tosh (@toshyfiesta) 3 August 2017

So psg actually got neymar for free — Jase (@JaseNunn) 3 August 2017

$35 mill a year after taxes, just contract, not including endorsements?! lmaoo neymar the don — Alex Lauginiger (@gincenzOH) 3 August 2017

