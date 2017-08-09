Neymar transfer could cost even more than Allianz arena, says Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

FC Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has called for the for the governing bodies of the football to step in and discuss the transfer. (Source: AP) FC Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has called for the for the governing bodies of the football to step in and discuss the transfer. (Source: AP)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that his side would never spend an exorbitant 222 million euros that Paris St Germain paid for Neymar this month and would invest in a new stadium with the same amount of money. Rummenigge also called for more rationality so that the transfer market does not blow out of proportions.

While speaking to Sport Bild magazine Rummenigge said, “During the Neymar transfer I asked myself the question what would be more important: Neymar or the Allianz Arena,” and added, “I have to say clearly that I prefer having the Allianz Arena which is also more important. We as Bayern Munich must have a different philosophy”. “Overall the Neymar transfer could cost even more than the arena.”

“We do not want to do this and we cannot do this (spending like PSG). And that is fine. That is also seen as the right way by the public and our fans,” Rummenigge further added.

Calling for the governing bodies of the football to step in Rummenigge said, “FIFA, UEFA, the ECA, leagues and the players union FIFpro should discuss this,” and went to state “I think we should all sit at the table, that would be my proposal. We could find more rational rules for football as a whole. Otherwise, the public will not understand it anymore, fans will lose their connection.”

