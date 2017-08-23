Neymar to contest legal action by Barcelona

PSG wanted Neymar to start the season at the Parc des Princes but his debut was delayed because of the paperwork issues. (Source: Reuters) PSG wanted Neymar to start the season at the Parc des Princes but his debut was delayed because of the paperwork issues. (Source: Reuters)

In the latest update to Neymar transfer saga, his lawyers have announced that the Brazilian will contest legal action against him initiated by former club Barcelona, who are suing the Paris Saint Germain forward for 8.5 million euros ($10.00 million) for breach of contract.

The statement from the 25-year old and his lawyers read, “The player’s formal defence will be filed in due course. Regarding the bonuses owed for the execution of the contract of 2016, it is also necessary to inform that the player has already initiated the formal procedures of collection before the competent courts.”

On Tuesday, the Spanish club asked for an additional 10 percent payment due to a delay in their demands being met after Neymar’s record 222 million euro move. The Catalans statement read, “Barcelona have taken these actions in defence of their interests, after Neymar’s contract was rescinded just a few months after he signed on until 2021.”

Neymar had also come out to criticise his former club on Sunday, saying, “I am disappointed with them (Barcelona directors). I spent four very happy years there and left happy, but not with them. For me they shouldn’t be in charge of Barcelona. Barca deserve much better and everyone knows this.”

