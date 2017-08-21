Neymar targets improvement after phenomenal home debut

The result moved PSG to the top of the table on goal difference, with champions Monaco. (Source: AP) The result moved PSG to the top of the table on goal difference, with champions Monaco. (Source: AP)

Neymar said he was already feeling at home at Paris St Germain after scoring twice in a dazzling display in his second match for the French club following his record transfer from Barcelona.

In addition to his two goals in his first match at Parc des Princes, Neymar set up two more and won a penalty as 10-man PSG trounced Toulouse 6-2 to go top of Ligue 1 on Sunday.

“I already feel at home here,” he told local media. “The team plays in the Brazilian style and this helps my integration. “I love the atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. The fans supported us until the last minute. They made a lot of noise.

“Now I want to adapt quicker… I think I can improve.” Neymar, who moved from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($260.61 million) earlier this month, has now scored three goals in two matches for his new club after opening his account on debut against Guingamp last week.

The 25-year-old left his best until last on Sunday, showing brilliant control, and benefiting from a bit of luck, as he danced around five defenders before planting the ball in the back of the net in stoppage time.

“I do not really remember what happened on my second goal, the most important thing is that it went into the back of the net,” he said.

Toulouse striker Andy Delort, whose foul on the Brazilian led to the penalty converted by Edinson Cavani, compared Neymar’s skills to those of another Brazilian who made his mark at Barcelona and PSG.

“He’s a phenomenon, an artist,” he told L’Equipe. “It was like Ronaldinho, we never knew what to expect when he got the ball. I do not know if there’s a way to stop him.

“The only positive thing is that we have only have to face him once more in the championship.”

The result moved PSG to the top of the table on goal difference, with champions Monaco and Saint-Etienne also maintaining their 100 percent records with three wins each.

PSG, last year’s runners-up, host Saint-Etienne next weekend in their fourth match of the season.

