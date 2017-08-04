Latest News
  • Neymar signs five-year deal with PSG in world-record transfer 222m Euros deal

Neymar signs five-year deal with PSG in world-record transfer 222m Euros deal

PSG triggered the release clause in the forward's Barcelona contract, which was more than double the previous transfer record set a year ago when Manchester United paid 105 million euros (then $116 million) for Paul Pogba.

By: AP | Paris | Updated: August 4, 2017 1:40 am
Neymar, PSG, Barcelona, Neymar transfer, sports news, football, Indian Express PSG said in a statement that the 25-year-old Neymar had signed a five-year contract, until June 2022. (Source: AP)
Related News

Neymar has become the most expensive player in football history after completing his blockbuster transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona on Thursday for 222 million euros ($262 million).

PSG triggered the release clause in the forward’s Barcelona contract, which was more than double the previous transfer record set a year ago when Manchester United paid 105 million euros (then $116 million) for Paul Pogba.

PSG said in a statement that the 25-year-old Neymar had signed a five-year contract, until June 2022.

PSG said “his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasizes more than ever the club’s aims to rise to the top of world football.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 