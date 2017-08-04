Neymar posts emotional message for Barcelona teammates and fans, watch video

Neymar and Lionel Messi gave way at half-time, while Juventus also made several changes in the second half. (Source: Reuters) Neymar and Lionel Messi gave way at half-time, while Juventus also made several changes in the second half. (Source: Reuters)

Brazilian forward, Neymar has made an emotional farewell video for fans and teammates of his erstwhile club Barcelona. In a long message on social media, he also explained as to why he decided the Spanish club and seek a new challenge in his career.

Stating that challenges motivate him as an athlete, Neymar said, “The life of an athlete is moved by challenges. Some are imposed, others are the result of our decisions.”

Speaking about his former club, he said, “Barcelona has been more than a challenge. Played with them in the video game. I arrived in Catalonia at 21, full of challenges. I remember my first days in the Club, sharing the costumes with idols like Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets and others with the expectation of playing in a Club that is “more than a club”. @fcbarcelona is a nation that represents Catalonia!” “I had the

Revealing that it was a joy to play with Lionel Messi, he said, “I had the honor of acting with the greatest athlete I’ve ever seen in my life and I’m sure I will not see another better, @leomessi became my partner, friend on and off the pitch. Proud to play with you.” and added, “I formed an attack with @leomessi and @ luissuarez9 that is left for the story. I have conquered everything an athlete can conquer. I have lived unforgettable moments! I live in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and Catalunya.”

Earlier, Neymar had said that his move from Barcelona was made against the wishes of his father and agent, Neymar Sr. In the message he sought the support of his father and said, “While But an athlete (YO) needs challenges. And for the second time in my life I will take the opposite of my father. Papa, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is taken, I ask you to support me as you have always done. @fcbarcelona and Catalunya will always be in my heart but I need new challenges.”

Neymar also spoke about his future plans and said, “I have accepted the proposal of the @psg to find new achievements and help the Club achieve the titles that the fans expect. I have presented a daring career plan and I am prepared for this challenge.”

Thanking the Barcelona fans for their unwavering support and love, Neymar said, “I thank the affection of the Blaugrana fans and all that I have learned from the athletes with whom I have shared costumes.”

and added, “I also feel in my heart that the time has come to leave. The @psg will be my new home for the next few years and I will work to honor the trust they place in my football. I count on the support of all. Fans, my friends, the professionals who accompany me and my family, who has suffered a lot with problems that have occurred in this period of my career and deserve peace. It is a difficult decision but taken with the maturity of my 25 years. @fcbarcelona, ??gràcies per tot! @psg, J’arrive! May God bless and protect us!”

