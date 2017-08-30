Neymar plays table football in dressing room with Brazil teammates; watch video

Neymar plays table football with Marcelo, Dani Alves and Thiago Silva. (Source: Screengrab) Neymar plays table football with Marcelo, Dani Alves and Thiago Silva. (Source: Screengrab)

Brazil’s dressing room stories are always interesting. And why wouldn’t they be, considering they have lively players like Neymar, Dani Alves, Marcelo in their squad.

Back in Brazil for the World Cup qualifiers preparation, Paris Saint Germain’s Thiago Silva and Dani Alves with club teammate Neymar, who registered record transfer from Barcelona this month, joined Real Madrid’s Marcelo for a game of foot table.

On Tuesday, the 25-year old Neymar, who has been the biggest talk of the transfer window this summer, posted a video of the four of them playing different versions of table football after a training session in Porto Alegre.

The idea is to tap the ball once on the table with a header or kick so as to pass it on to the other player across the table.

Rio Olympics winner Brazil stand at the top of the South America World Cup 2018 qualifying group with 33 points and have already booked their place at the tournament finals in Russia next year. They will now face Ecuador on Friday as Argentina fight against Uruguay. They will now face Ecuador on Friday as Argentina fight against Uruguay in which Neymar’s former teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez might clash.

