Neymar nets twice as PSG thrash Toulouse 6-2

Paris St Germain’s record signing Neymar scored twice on his home debut as the 10-man side thrashed Toulouse 6-2 to go top of Ligue 1.

Last season’s runners-up produced a stunning display as they set out to reap the benefits of securing the services of Brazilian striker Neymar for 222 million euros ($260.92 million).

Neymar, who left Barcelona to join the French side, drew PSG level after Max Gradel had put Toulouse ahead with a volley in the 18th minute.

Adrien Rabiot struck home before an Edinson Cavani penalty made it 3-1 after Marco Verratti was given his marching orders in the 69th minute.

The visitors closed the gap thanks to Christopher Jullien’s header but there was no stopping PSG as Javier Pastore, Layvin Kurzawa and a second by Neymar completed the rout.

The result moved PSG to the top of the table on goal difference, with champions Monaco and Saint-Etienne also maintaining their 100 percent records with three wins each.

