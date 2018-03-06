Neymar moved to PSG for money, says former Barcelona president

Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2017. (Reuters/File) Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2017. (Reuters/File)

The football transfer market in the summer of 2017 saw a massive jump with Barcelona’s star forward Neymar moving to PSG for a record-breaking £198m deal. Playing for the former Ligue 1 Champions, the Brazilian scored 28 goals in 30 fixtures in all competitions for the club, before he picked up an injury against Marseille last week. Now, rumours are coming in that the forward might be contemplating a move back to La Liga, only this time, he would be playing for Real Madrid.

Speaking to Marca Radio about Neymar’s departure, former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart said that it is different from Luis Figo’s transfer to Real Madrid back in 2000.

“Neymar’s possible move to Madrid is not comparable with Figo. Figo left with treachery and with no time to renew the team, and he was a coward who betrayed us. Neymar went for money, full stop,” Gaspart said.

Gaspart further went on to praise Barca manager Ernesto Valverde. “Valverde hasn’t changed the ‘Barca DNA,’ because he hasn’t lost a game. He uses certain tactics with the players he has available,” he said.

He further added that he enjoys seeing Barca attaining a win. “I only enjoy watching Barcelona if we win. People can go to the theatre or cinema and enjoy that.”If Barcelona plays badly and wins, I go to bed happy,” he said.

Barcelona are currently the table toppers in La Liga, sitting 8 points ahead of Atletico Madrid.

