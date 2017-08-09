Neymar might have to wait longer for PSG debut

Neymar kicks a ball during his official presentation to fans ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s season opening match against Amiens. (Source: AP) Neymar kicks a ball during his official presentation to fans ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s season opening match against Amiens. (Source: AP)

Neymar is expected to see another Paris Saint Germain game from the stands as his debut could be further delayed. According to reports, the French football authorities have still not received clearance from Spanish club Barcelona for his world record 222m euro (£200m) move.

PSG will play their next match in Guingamp on Sunday and the deadline to send the necessary documents is Thursday. If missed, Neymar will not be able to make his debut in the match and will have to wait for the tour to Guingamp to get over.

LFP, run by Ligue 1, released a statement saying, “The Spanish federation of football has until Thursday night to send the CIT to the French federation of football, who send it back to the French professional football league, and then Neymar can play with PSG this weekend.”

According to a report, the Spanish FA (RFEF) have a total of 15 days to send the necessary documentation to France. Neymar joined PSG on August 3, saying that he wanted to play for PSG to help the find new achievements. In his farewell message, Neymar said, “I have accepted the proposal of the @psg to find new achievements and help the Club achieve the titles that the fans expect. I have presented a daring career plan and I am prepared for this challenge.”

“I also feel in my heart that the time has come to leave. The @psg will be my new home for the next few years and I will work to honour the trust they place in my football. I count on the support of all. Fans, my friends, the professionals who accompany me and my family, who has suffered a lot with problems that have occurred in this period of my career and deserve peace. It is a difficult decision but taken with the maturity of my 25 years. @fcbarcelona, ??gràcies per tot! @psg, J’arrive! May God bless and protect us!”

The 25-year old Brazilian has already missed a game for the French club against Amiens, which they won on Saturday.

