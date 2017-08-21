Neymar, Marcos Alonso shine in Goals of the Week

Neymar and Marcos Alonso feature in the goals of the week. Neymar and Marcos Alonso feature in the goals of the week.

The Premier League, La Liga, French and Italian leagues have kickstarted and football is back in full flow after what seemed like a rather long break. Manchester United currently stand at the top of the Premier League table with six points after two resounding wins. Chelsea won an important match at the beginning of the season to shut critics up after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Sunday in a thrilling match. New signings Romelu Lukaku in the English league and Neymar in the French league are shining.

Here are the best goals of the week that feature Marcos Alonso and Neymar among top five:

Marcos Alonso – Chelsea’s hero

The first Premier League goal at Wembley Stadium by Marcos Alonso! #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/oLQIZMadRK — Mikala Paula (@mikalapaula) 20 August 2017

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso became the man of the match with not one but two brilliant goals in a thrilling match against Tottenham Hotspur. The first goal came from a free kick with his left foot which went past the Spurs’ defenders, curling beautifully into the left corner of the post. The winning goal also came from the Spaniard with just three minutes left after Mitchy Batshuayi equalised with own goal.

Neymar ripping apart opponent’s defense

Too easy for Neymar, what a goal. ?????? pic.twitter.com/06JJsOkvJT — Amir Suti (@amir_suti) 20 August 2017

Neymar has shut everyone who criticised his world record move from Barcelona to PSG with this amazing goal for the French club. The Brazilian scored two goals, two assists and earned a penalty earned in PSG’s 6-2 win against Toulouse. The 25-year old danced his way through the opponents’ defense to score one of the best goals of his career.

Layvin Kurwaza’s bicycle kick

Neymar did not stop at just scoring goals. His perfect corner resulted in a bicycle kick from left-back Layvin Kurwaza that went straight in the match against Toulouse on Sunday.

Marc Bartra’s beauty

Centre-back Marc Bartra curled in a brilliant goal from an impossible angle to double Dortmund’s advantage over VfL Wolfsburg in the first half. He dedicated his goal to the victims of Barcelona attack last week.

Malcom’s long shot

Malcom earned Bordeaux a point with a fine strike in injury time as the match against Lyon ended in a draw. It was first blocked by Lyon player but the next shot went long and accurate.

