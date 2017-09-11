Neymar, Leroy Sane feature in goals of the week

Neymar and Leroy Sane scored brilliant goals this week. Neymar and Leroy Sane scored brilliant goals this week.

The International break is over, the transfer saga is over. The players have returned to their respective clubs as some strikers made the return count with some amazing goals. While Manchester United stands at the top of English Premier League, Real Madrid lost crucial points with two draws to drop down to the seventh position as Barcelona stand at the top with nine points in three matches. Neymar has ensured Paris Saint Germain stay at the top with brilliant goals that almost feature every week in our goals of the week. Juventus stands with a lead in Serie A.

Here are the top five goals of the week:

N’Golo Kante for Chelsea

N’Golo Kante scored against his former club Leicester City to help Chelsea win three points to stay at the third position in the Premier League table. It was a 30-yard shot, which took a slight deflection to find the far corner of the net in slow motion.

Neymar for Paris Saint Germain

Neymar Jr. continued his fine form with yet another goal for French club Paris Saint Germain. Barcelona fans will not like it when they see what a gem they have lost.

Romelu Lukaku for Beligum

Romelu Lukaku header gave Belgium a 2-1 away win to Greece on Sunday as they booked their World Cup 2018 spot on Monday. The Manchester United player headed home on 74 minutes to severely dent Greece’s own hopes of qualifying.

Leroy Sane for Manchester City

Leroy Sane bent a superb long-range effort into the top corner this weekend when Manchester City destroyed Liverpool 5-0 to take the second position on the table after Manchester United.

Ivan Perisic for Inter Milan

Ivan Perisic sent a left-foot volley into the top corner to make a goergeous goal for Inter Milan against Spal, helping his club win the match 2-0.

