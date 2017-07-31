Neymar leaving Barcelona will be one less problem for us, says Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos hoped that El Clasico was the last time Neymar was seen in Barcelona colours. Sergio Ramos hoped that El Clasico was the last time Neymar was seen in Barcelona colours.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos expressed his views on the most hot topic in the world of football these days – Neymar’s transfer to PSG from Barcelona. Ramos hoped that the Brazilian International leaves.

After losing El Clasico, Ramos said on Sunday that it would be one less problem for them if Neymar leaves. The Spanish International even said that he had exchanged shirts with Neymar after the match in which Barcelona defeated Spanish champions Real Madrid 3-2 and hoped that it was the last one he wore for the side under Ernesto Valverde.

Ramos said, “I don’t know, everybody is free to decide their own future,” Ramos said. “I hope it does happen, it’ll be one less problem for us. I swapped shirts with him after the game and hopefully, it’ll be the last one he’s worn for Barcelona.”

According to reports, PSG have prepared for Neymar’s release clause of 222 million euros. Among others who had advise for Neymar were former Barcelona players Dani Alves and Ronaldinho. Dani Alves said, “It’s an important decision for him and it’s the kind of decision men have to make. He’s one of my best friends and I’ll always want him by my side, but I can not interfere. I told him one thing, which is to be brave. Decisions are for the brave.”

Ronaldinho said, “I can only tell him to follow his heart and be happy, to do things that his heart tells him.”

