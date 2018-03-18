Neymar is good but he is not ours, says Zinedine Zidane

Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2017. (Reuters/File) Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2017. (Reuters/File)

Brazilian forward Neymar, who moved to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in the summer transfer window of 2017, becoming the most expensive signing in the history of football after being sold for record-breaking 222 million euros, is rumoured to be linked with Real Madrid just after a year with the French club. The former Barca star forward has scored 28 goals this season for the club in all competitions, but his time in Paris has been marred with reports of rift with fellow striker Edinson Cavani and manager Unai Emery.

On being asked about the possibility of the Brazilian moving to Santiago Bernabeu, Real manager Zinedine Zidane said that he will be compatible in the team. “I don’t know. Good players can perform in any team and any position. They are compatible. What the club does will always depend on factors like this,” he said.

The two-time Champions League winning-manager added that Neymar is a good talent but is not their player yet. “People can say what they want, what the players say and what I say is always the same, that he is a good player but not ours,” he said.

Zidane's remarks came at the press conference before the club's La Liga fixture against Girona at home. Speaking about the match, which will be played on Sunday, the former France international said

Girona is no “small” team. “The league is very competitive, there are not small teams. They (Girona) are having a good season, we have seen what they have done and what they are doing, what is important is as always what we offer on the pitch. We have worked well this week and we are looking forward to it,” he said.

The 45-year-old further stressed that Los Blancos need to get all three points to surpass Atletico Madrid in the table. “It is my job and necessary for the team to think that each game is important and what we need to do is move up to second again because Atletico are ahead of us,” he said.

Real Madrid are currently at the 4th position in the table with 57 points, 15 points behind leaders Barcelona.

