Neymar is a wonderful player, says Usain Bolt; watch video

Usain Bolt said that Neymar is an outstanding player. Usain Bolt said that Neymar is an outstanding player.

Usain Bolt joined the most talked about topic in the world of football on Tuesday – Neymar’s transfer. The Brazilian is close to a move from Spanish giants Barcelona to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain.

Bolt said that it does not matter where Neymar is headed to. “I am not really a Barcelona fan. It doesn’t really matter where he goes. But as a footballer, he is outstanding. He’s one of the few skilful footballers that we still have in the sport, because I think they’re trying to make it a passing game,” he said.

“But, for me, Neymar is just a wonderful player. He’s outstanding and just by watching his Instagram and stuff he seems like a cool person. I haven’t met him in person yet, hopefully very soon. But what can you say? He’s one of the greats.”

In the latest update of the biggest transfer news of the season, Neymar has been given permission to leave Barcelona as he looks set to join PSG in a 222m euros (£198m) deal. According to the club, he told his teammates on Wednesday about his intention of leaving the club and seeking his future elsewhere. Barca’s new manager Ernesto Valverde has given him permission to leave training.

Neymar, accompanied by his father and agent, stayed in Barcelona training ground for 30 minutes before Barca manager Ernesto Valverde told him he could leave training and ‘sort his future out.’

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd