Neymar hints his father was against PSG move

The Latest on Brazil soccer star Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG:

Neymar is hinting that his father was opposed to his signing with Paris Saint-Germain.

In a message posted on social media, Neymar says that “an athlete needs challenges. And for the second time in my life, I’ll contradict my father. Father, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is made and I ask you to support me as you always do.”

Neymar’s father, Neymar Santos Sr, is also his agent.

Hundreds of fans are lining up on the Champs-Elysees to get their hands on the first Paris Saint-Germain jerseys emblazoned with Neymar’s name after his world-record transfer.

The shirts cost 155 euros ($184).

When posters of the Brazilian, accompanied by the words “Welcome to a Paris Neymar Jr 10” were unveiled on windows of the flagship PSG club store, the crowd cheered.

Michael Biancolin, who had waited more than three hours, was the first fan to leave the store parading a yellow PSG shirt.

The 25-year-old Neymar is due to be presented to the media at the PSG stadium later Friday, a day after his 222 million-euro ($262 million) buyout clause from Barcelona was activated.

