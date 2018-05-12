Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Neymar hints at PSG stay by wearing next season’s jersey, see pic

Neymar posted a picture on social media of himself wearing the new jersey of Paris Saint Germain and saying, "Proud to wear the new jersey and to continue giving you joy."

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 12, 2018 8:08:40 pm
neymar Neymar hints at PSG stay. (Source: Twitter)
Neymar, who joined Paris Saint Germain from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros, put an end to rumours doing the rounds of him leaving the French club at the end of the season by posting a picture on social media of himself wearing the new jersey of the French champions.

The Brazillian forward, who was wearing the 2018-19 PSG home shirt, wrote on Twitter, “Proud to wear the new jersey and to continue giving you joy.”

Neymar was reported to have told PSG directors that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season, speculating a move to Spanish giants and Barcelona rivals Real Madrid, who wanted to sign him originally back in 2013 before he went for the Camp Nou side.

The 26-year old admitted of ‘fear’ ahead of Russia World Cup, he said, “Everything’s going well, thank God, but there’s always this fear when you come back and I need to get rid of that fear as soon as possible to arrive at the World Cup.

The Brazilian has been out of action since February following surgery for a broken bone in his foot.

