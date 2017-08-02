Neymar allowed by Barcelona board to leave for PSG in 220m deal

Neymar has been given permission by manager Ernesto Valverde to leave the club. (Source: AP) Neymar has been given permission by manager Ernesto Valverde to leave the club. (Source: AP)

Neymar has been given permission to leave Barcelona as he looks set to join Paris St-Germain in a 222m euros (£198m) deal. The Brazil striker told his teammates on Wednesday about his intention of leaving the club and seeking his future elsewhere, and the side’s new manager Ernesto Valverde has given him permission to leave training.

After returning from a publicity event in China on Tuesday night, Neymar drove into Barcelona’s training centre in Sant Joan Despi half an hour before a scheduled practice session.

He stayed in Barcelona training ground for 30 minutes. The club statement said that he told his team-mates at training that he wanted to leave the Spanish giants and bid them goodbye. He was then given permission by Valverde to not train with the team and to ‘sort his future out.’

The French club PSG is reported to be ready to pay Neymar’s release clause of 222 million euros. According to Mundo Deportivo, La Liga president Javier Tebas has threatened to take PSG to court if European football’s governing body UEFA failed to take action. He also claimed that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had been made aware of the Spanish league’s intentions.

Neymar moved to Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013 for £48.6m. Last year, he signed a new five-year deal with the 24-time Spanish champions.

