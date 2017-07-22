Neymar fuels PSG-move rumours with Instagram post, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde denies move

Neymar uploaded the picture on his Instagram account on Friday. Neymar uploaded the picture on his Instagram account on Friday.

Neymar on Friday fuelled speculations linking him to a move to Paris Saint Germain from the Spanish giants Barcelona after he posted a picture of himself on his official Instagram account in a ‘contemplating’ mode. However, manager Ernesto Valverde squashed all rumours.

Valverde, who will be leading the first match for Barcelona on Saturday against Juventus in a pre-season friendly, dismissed the reports linking the Brazilian to the French club saying ‘this is the time for rumours.’ “Neymar is with us and we absolutely want him to stay here. The rest is just rumours.”

In the Instagram post had a matching emoji as well as Neymar lay stretched out on the pitch.

However, Valdemar said that he has not even spoken to Neymar regarding the rumours. “We’ve talked about other stuff such as tactics and other stuff. It’s a player we love and we want. Not only football-wise, but also the things he brings to the locker room,” he said.

The new manager said that he is still getting to know the team as they practiced ahead of the first match of the pre-season. “I’m getting to know them little by little in the practice sessions we’ve had. It’s not an official competition and Juve and ourself are not in form yet, but I’m eager to see what my players can do on the pitch,” he said.

Barcelona finished last season at the second position in the La Liga, after Real Madrid won the league with a three-point difference.

