Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
Karnataka elections

Neymar on target to regain fitness by World Cup but PSG future unclear

Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Friday that the player's father and agent, Neymar Sr., has told PSG his son wants to leave immediately.

By: Reuters | Madrid | Published: May 11, 2018 7:15:47 pm
Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay Neymar is expected to get fit for the World Cup in Russia later this year. (Source: AP File)
Related News

Brazil forward Neymar aims to get fully fit in time for next month’s World Cup following foot surgery but his future at Paris St Germain looks rather uncertain.

He was absent from PSG’s Ligue 1 title celebrations in April and was a spectator at the Stade de France on Tuesday when his side beat third tier Les Herbiers 2-0 in the French Cup final to complete a domestic treble.

Reports in the French and Spanish media say Neymar, who joined the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona for a record 222 million euros last August, has told PSG directors he wants to quit the club after only one season.

Media reported he now wants to move to Real Madrid, who tried to sign him in 2013 before the Brazilian opted for Barcelona.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Friday that the player’s father and agent, Neymar Sr., has told PSG his son wants to leave immediately. The report also said his father met with Madrid directors in December on the same day Cristiano Ronaldo received the Ballon d’Or in Paris.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since spraining his ankle and fracturing his fifth metatarsal on Feb. 25, which led him to undergo surgery in Brazil.

The Brazilian had scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for PSG before his injury.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 43 : 11 May, 2018
Rajasthan Royals
VS
Chennai Super Kings
  • 6 mins ago

    SHANE WATSON GONE!

    Shane Watson walks back for 39 runs from 31 balls and he looks disappointed. Jofra…

  • 10 mins ago

    Halfway stage

    After 10 overs, CSK are 90/1. Once going slowly after the Powerplay overs, Raina and…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
Neeraj Chopra can throw close to 90m this year 