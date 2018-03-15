Neymar draws flak for tasteless Stephen Hawking tribute

Neymar was seen sitting on a wheelchair with a plaster on his right leg. (Twitter/Neymar) Neymar was seen sitting on a wheelchair with a plaster on his right leg. (Twitter/Neymar)

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who recently had a successful surgery in Brazil on his injured right leg offered his tributes to world-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking, who passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday. The Brazilian forward, who is expected to miss out the remainder of the season following a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle during the clash against Marseille last month, posted a photo of himself in his trunks, on Twitter, sitting in a wheelchair with a quote from the physicist.

“You have to have a positive attitude and get the best out of the situation you are in. Stephen Hawking,” the tweet, when originally transated from Portuguese read.

Você tem que ter uma atitude positiva e tirar o melhor da situação na qual se encontra. Stephen Hawking pic.twitter.com/JE2MtyuT6b — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) 14 March 2018

The footballer has received massive flak for his tweet with twitterati slamming the 24-year for comparing Hawking’s battle with ALS with an athlete’s foot injury. Some even slammed him for making Hawking’s death about himself.

It’s the height of self-centeredness to put Hawking’s death in terms of yourself. Neymar’s temporary wheelchair situation is profoundly minor compared to the lifetime wheelchair situation Hawking had. I’m sure Neymar meant no harm, but come on. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) 14 March 2018

Eddie Redmayne stars as Neymar in “The Theory Of Everything Is About Me” — David Rudin (@DavidSRudin) 14 March 2018

Neymar there, with his sore metatarsal and sprained ankle, marking Stephen Hawking’s death by cheerily comparing himself to quadriplegic Stephen Hawking 🤦 pic.twitter.com/f9bkh5AEhb — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) 14 March 2018

In which #Brazil soccer idol Neymar appears to equate Stephen Hawking’s disability with his own broken pinky toe. #StephenHawking http://t.co/PIoaGzeV9X — David Biller (@DLBiller) 14 March 2018

The former Barcelona forward, who was signed by PSG for a world record 222 million euros last year, had a successful surgery earlier this month at the Mater Dei Hospital in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte, according to Confederation spokesperson Vinicius Rodrigues.

Neymar, who was seen smiling on the wheelchair in the photo with a plaster on his right leg, is touted to miss out the rest of the season, but medical staff believes he will be ready to return for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

