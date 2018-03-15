Latest news

Neymar draws flak for tasteless Stephen Hawking tribute

Neymar paid a tribute to Stephen Hawking who died on Wednesday by posting a photo on Twitter with the footballer sitting on the wheelchair.

Neymar hawkings Neymar was seen sitting on a wheelchair with a plaster on his right leg. (Twitter/Neymar)
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who recently had a successful surgery in Brazil on his injured right leg offered his tributes to world-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking, who passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday. The Brazilian forward, who is expected to miss out the remainder of the season following a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle during the clash against Marseille last month, posted a photo of himself in his trunks, on Twitter, sitting in a wheelchair with a quote from the physicist.

“You have to have a positive attitude and get the best out of the situation you are in. Stephen Hawking,” the tweet, when originally transated from Portuguese read.

The footballer has received massive flak for his tweet with twitterati slamming the 24-year for comparing Hawking’s battle with ALS with an athlete’s foot injury. Some even slammed him for making Hawking’s death about himself.

The former Barcelona forward, who was signed by PSG for a world record 222 million euros last year, had a successful surgery earlier this month at the Mater Dei Hospital in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte, according to Confederation spokesperson Vinicius Rodrigues.

Neymar, who was seen smiling on the wheelchair in the photo with a plaster on his right leg, is touted to miss out the rest of the season, but medical staff believes he will be ready to return for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

