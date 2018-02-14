Neymar came to PSG to do great things and Real Madrid clash is a chance for him, says Marquinhos

Paris St Germain’s Neymar and Thiago Silva during training. (Source: Reuters) Paris St Germain’s Neymar and Thiago Silva during training. (Source: Reuters)

Amidst speculation linking Neymar to Spanish champions Real Madrid, the Brazilian’s Paris Saint Germain teammate Marquinhos said that Neymar is not ‘destabilised’ as he knows how to control his emotions.

Ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 clash between holders Madrid and the French club at the Santiago Bernabeu, Marquinhos said, “I don’t see him as being destabilised. He knows very well how to control his emotions. He handles the pressure and responds on the field.”

“He is a great person with a great entourage. We leave him to do his job on the field. He came to Paris to do great things and tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) match is a chance for him,” added Marquinhos.

Marcelo had earlier set fire to speculations when he said that Neymar would play for Los Blancos one day. In an interview to Esporte Interativo, Marcelo had said, “Would Neymar fit at Real Madrid? He would fit, for sure,” Marcelo told the outlet. “It would be great if he came to Real Madrid.

“In my opinion, the great players have to play at this club. And I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day.”

However, when PSG coach Unai Emery was asked if he would rather have Cristiano Ronaldo in his team, he replied that he was delighted to have Neymar.

