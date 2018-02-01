Neymar calls unsportsmanlike gesture against Rennes player a ‘joke’

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar speaks on how football has become boring. (Source: Reuters) Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar speaks on how football has become boring. (Source: Reuters)

Neymar ignited a controversy in Paris Saint Germain’s last match against Rennes when he extended his hand to an opposition player, Hamari Traore, who had fallen to the ground, but pulled it back. Defending the unsportsmanlike gesture, Neymar questioned what was wrong with it if he does the same thing with his friends.

After PSG won the match 3-2, Neymar said, “Football is a little boring right now because we can’t do anything. Everything is controversial. For example, I made a joke at the end by offering my hand and then pulling it away. It will cause controversy, when it’s the kind of thing I do with my friends. Why can’t I do it with opponents? It was a joke.”

The match also saw the Brazilian controlling the ball on his back, scooping the ball over an opponent and trying various flicks and tricks. Dismissing suggestion that he was showing off, Neymar said, “They were stopping me with blows and I was playing football. They provoked me, but I also know how to provoke, in my own way, with the ball and with my football.”

Too easy for #Neymar in the French league pic.twitter.com/lQ2VL3UXSo — 90thMin ⚽ (@90thMin) 30 January 2018

“I’m not here to kick out, I don’t know how to do that. I defend myself with the ball. It won’t help if defenders provoke me because I will provoke even more. I know people will speak about the incident, but they should put themselves in my shoes. I am going to make my team win. PSG won the match 3-2.”

